Preparatory works of opening Charles Azanvour's Walk of Fame star underway in Hollywood

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. AFP news agency has released a footage about the preparatory works of the opening of the Walk of Fame star of world famous Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

“Charles Aznavour is a popular entertainer known around the world and loved by millions of fans across generations,” "Armenpress" reports Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies stated. “We are thrilled, as we know the people of his homeland France are to see his star dedicated on our historic Walk of Fame.”

Aznavour has already arrived in Los Angeles to participate in the official ceremony of the opening of the star named after him on August 24.