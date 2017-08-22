PM Karapetyan hosts German Development Bank (KfW) delegation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on August 22 hosted a delegation led by German Development Bank (KfW) Regional Director Olaf Zimelka, press service of the government told Armenpress.

At the meeting issues relating to the KfW funded programs being implemented in Armenia were discussed.

The PM highly appreciated the cooperation with the Bank and attached importance to its assistance to ongoing programs in different branches of economy and ensuring their continuation.

Olaf Zimelka highlighted the productive mutual partnership with the Armenian government and expressed readiness to discuss the presented issues and proposals aimed at outlining the next steps. As for the Armenian government’s activity, Olaf Zimelka highlighted Armenia’s GDP high growth rates and the effective steps aimed at diversifying the export.