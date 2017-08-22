Nature protection minister has no plans to resign due to Khosrov Forest fire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan is not going to resign due to a fire that broke out in the Khorsov Forest state reserve, reports Armenpress.

During Facebook press conference Live on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the minister, in response to the question of one of the users, said his post is political, thus, any action or resignation supposes a political process. “I hold this post as a member of the ARF, as well as according to the decision of the President of the Republic”, Minasyan said.

The minister said he has no plans to resign for two reasons: firstly, there is no manifestation of inactivity by the ministry, and secondly, he sees the determination to make reforms in the field.

Minister Minasyan added that he discussed the issue with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. He informed that in near future they will present analysis of the situation and the proposed approaches.

The minister also touched upon the necessity of technical upgrading. “In general, any country needs technical upgrading. It’s definite fact that we need a technical upgrading. We plan to sign a grant agreement in future to acquire technical equipment. We need to acquire firefighting equipment, also taking into account our relief”, Minasyan said.