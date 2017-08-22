President Sargsyan to pay working visit to Sochi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 23, during which he will have a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss the core agenda of bilateral relations in political, economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. They will also discuss the process of implementation of the agreements reached during President Serzh Sargsyan’s official visit to Russia in March this year.

During high-level talks, the Heads of State will review the prospects for cooperation in the EAEU and CSTO frameworks.

The Presidents are expected to exchange views on international and regional issues of topical interest, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.