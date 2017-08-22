No decline in tourism flow and air ticket price from Armenia to Barcelona

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The terror attacks in different countries didn’t affect the tourism flow from Armenia to other countries. The tourism flow both to Egypt and Barcelona has not decreased. Air ticket prices remained unchanged, tourism expert Marine Avetisyan told reporters on August 22, reports Armenpress.

“In previous years the passenger flow from Armenia to other countries where terror attacks occurred has decreased, however, this year no decline was registered. After the plane crash two years ago Armenians not only were not thinking about visiting Egypt, but also to any other country. However, 3-4 months later the interest towards Egypt has been restored. This year as well the tourism flow to Egypt and Barcelona has also increased”, Marine Avetisyan said, adding that there is no decline in price of tour package to those countries.

According to her, tourists in similar emergency situations contact with them, and they guide them to Armenian embassies and consulates. She called on the state tourism committee to have phone numbers in all directions so that tourists will be able to contact with the representation of a tour company in the host country.

Psychologist Samvl Khudoyan said any phenomenon that can cause damage to person’s health and live in the hosting country, urges them to stay in the home country.