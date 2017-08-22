Artsakh President hosts Tufenkian charitable foundation’s executive director Raffi Doudaklian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 22 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan hosted executive director of the Tufenkian charitable foundation Raffi Doudaklian, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the implementation of a number of programs in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the activity carried out by the foundation, voicing his hope that the organization would continue to extend its patriotic mission in Artsakh on a steady basis.