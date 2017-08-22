Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The international meeting in Astana on the settlement of the Syrian crisis can be held in mid-September, according to preliminary data, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said, TASS reports.

“According to the information by the Russian side, the ceasefire guarantor countries – Russia, Turkey and Iran, plan to hold a technical meeting at expert level in late August to determine the agenda of the next meeting and exact dates as part of the Astana process to settle situation in Syria. According to the initial plan, the talk concerns mid-September”, he said.