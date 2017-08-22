Arm Security-2017: Security technologies to be displayed soon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. ‘Arm Security-2017’ international exhibition of civil security technologies will kick off in the Yerevan-Expo exhibition complex on September 2-4 by the coordination of the ministry of emergency situations, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the event systems and technologies preventing emergency situations and eliminating the consequences, as well as special technique for rescue and fire security services from main producers will be displayed.

The innovative high technologies and equipment designed for reduction of disaster risks and neutralization of their consequences, rescue operations, monitoring of emergency situations will be presented to the public.

The exhibition will be attended by high-ranking officials from Armenia and abroad, representatives of the field. The international and Armenian companies will present their products and services.

Within the frames of the practical program of the Expo, two-day conferences are expected dedicated to the prevention and elimination of emergency situations, fire security maintenance, readiness to disaster threats.

Discussions, other events, as well as meetings are expected to be held between the representatives of the ministry and other concerned sides within the frames of the event.