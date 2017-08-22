Dozens injured in train crash outside Philadelphia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. 33 people were injured when an incoming high-speed train struck an unoccupied train car inside an Upper Darby in Philadelphia, PA, transit terminal early Tuesday morning, Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie said, CNN reports.

Four people, including the train's conductor, were rushed to area hospitals.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. ET at the 69th Street Terminal and is currently under investigation, according to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).