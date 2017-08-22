US Defense Secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Iraq on unannounced visit, Reuters reports.
Jim Mattis arrived in Iraq to meet with the country’s leadership to discuss the further steps in the fight against Islamic State terrorist group.In early July the Iraqi authorities have officially announced victory against IS in Mosul.
