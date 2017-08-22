LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.34% to $2082.00, copper price up by 0.92% to $6550.00, lead price down by 0.75% to $2394.00, nickel price up by 3.99% to $11220.00, tin price up by 0.49% to $20400.00, zinc price up by 0.74% to $3144.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.56% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
