Artur Aleksanyan becomes triple world champion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Greco-Roman wrestler, Champion of Olympic Games Artur Aleksanyan became the world champion for the third time.

“Armenpress” reports Aleksanyan’s rival was Musa Evloyev representing Russia.

Artur Alkesanyan became world champion also in 2014 and 2015. The Armenian wrestler is also a triple champion of Europe (2012, 2013, 2014).