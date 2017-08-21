Armenia confidently pursues the path of signing new agreement with EU - Premier

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is resolve in signing the Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with the EU, “Armenpress” reports Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan announced in a briefing for reporters in Tsakhadzor.

“We pursue the path of signing. Can there be any developments that will cancel the process? I don’t think so. But it’s a negotiation process”, the Head of the Executive said.