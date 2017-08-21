Armenian Premier highlights “Baze” camp in terms of uniting the youth

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of “Baze-2017” pan-Armenian youth gathering took place on August 21 in Tsakhkadzor. “Armenpress” reports Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, Coordinator of the Board of Trustees of Armenian Youth Foundation Karen Avagyan and others were present at the opening.

Premier Karapetyan welcomed the participants of “Baze” noting that this year’s gathering is symbolic since “Baze” marks its 15th anniversary.

“8500 young people from Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora participate in this gathering. I think this movement is a very good platform where the youth gets united. In general, the youth is the most active, progressive and non-standard thinking segments in any society and in this context Armenia is not an exception. All of you has his part of responsibility of making tomorrow better. It’s extremely important that you enjoy that responsibility. Taking the opportunity I urge you to be free, active and constantly engage in self-education so as to be more competitive, modern and confident, and of course, the most important thing, you should love your country”, Karen Karapetyan stated.