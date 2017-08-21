President of Artsakh highlights high-level organization of solemn events dedicated to 26th anniversary of Republic of Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convoked on August 21a working consultation on organization of the solemn events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the National Assembly chairman, head of the state commission on organizing and coordinating the solemn events to mark the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Ashot Ghoulyan delivered a corresponding report.

President Sahakyan highlighted high-level implementation of the events giving corresponding instructions towards proper solution of the discussed issues.