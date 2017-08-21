Artur Aleksanyan to struggle for world champion’s title

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Greco-Roman wrestler, Champion of Olympic Games Artur Aleksanyan will struggle for world champion’s title.

“Armenpress” reports in the world championship going on in Paris Artur Aleksanyan entered the firnal round. The Olympic champion won Rustam Assakalov in the semifinal.

The final round will take place at 21:00 by Yerevan time.