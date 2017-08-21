Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Artur Aleksanyan in semifinal of world wrestling championship


YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Greco-Roman wrestler Champion of Olympic Games Artur Aleksanyan is in the semifinal of the world championship.

“Armenpress” reports the Olympic champion competed with Georgian Revaz Nadareishvili where the Armenian wrestler won 6:2 and entered semifinal.



