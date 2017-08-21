Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-08-17

YEREVAN, 21 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 478.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 561.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.72 drams to 616.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 157.61 drams to 19931.42 drams. Silver price up by 1.91 drams to 263.79 drams. Platinum price up by 149.12 drams to 15150.84 drams.