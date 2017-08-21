Public-private sector partnership mechanism development prospects discussed at government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the development program of public-private sector cooperation mechanisms in Armenia were discussed, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The program has been developed by experts of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in partnership with the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI).

The consultation focused on legal mechanism and tools of cooperation between the public and private sector, the main conditions, the results of analysis of the ongoing situation, the existing problems, the investment risks and guarantees. The working group presented in-detail the program objectives, the proposed steps and possible outcomes. It was reported that it will become the institutional base of public-private sector cooperation in Armenia in accordance with installation of new legal mechanisms.

The representatives of concerned structures made various proposals. PM Karapetyan proposed to amend the program based on the joint work of the EBRD experts and government members.