Armenia’s economic activity index increases by 6.2%

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-July 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 6.2%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service has introduced the current-operative preliminary main macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered only in the construction and gross agricultural production sectors.

Construction volume decreased by 8.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. The electricity production volume increased by 7.8% in January-July 2017 compared to January-July 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 11.8%, comprising 774 billion 537.2 million AMD compared to January-July 2016. The volume of gross agricultural production declined by 2.1%, amounting to 334 billion 833 million AMD.

Consumer price index increased by 0.5% in January-July 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.8%.

Trade turnover increased by 12.2%, amounting to 1 trillion 346 billion 761.6 million AMD. The industrial production volume comprised 899 billion 590.5 million AMD and rose by 12.7%. Average monthly wage increased by 2.7% (190 thousand 397 AMD).

External trade turnover volumes rose by 26% (3 billion 346.8 million USD) compared to January-July 2016, moreover, the export grew up by 21.6% (1 billion 185.1 million USD) and the import rose by 28.5% (2 billion 161.7 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 483.78in January-July.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.



