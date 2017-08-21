Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Yerevan Mayor tasks to prepare for Independence Day


YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. During a working consultation at the Yerevan municipality, Mayor Taron Margaryan tasked the departments of culture, exterior decoration and advertising, as well as the heads of administrative districts to carry out preparation works ahead of the Independence Day on September 21, the municipality told Armenpress.

Works will be carried out to hold the upcoming events at high level.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration