Artsakh’s consolidated budget revenues increase by 19.9%

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the data released by the finance ministry of Artsakh, the consolidated budget revenues in January-June 2017 comprised 16.1 billion AMD which is an increase of 19.9% compared to the same period of 2016, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the Artsakh Statistical Service, as of July 1, 2017 the loans of commercial banks (branches) comprised 128.1 billion AMD which increased by 30.0 billion AMD or 30.5% compared to July 1, 2016.

As of July 1, 2017 the deposits attracted amounted to 83.2 billion AMD which increased by 31.2% compared to July 1, 2016.

In the total structure of deposits, 78.2% accounts for residents, 21.8% for non residents.