Armenian defense ministry releases details over death of soldier

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. On August 20, at 16:20, the body of serviceman of the Armenian defense ministry Andranik A. Mkrtchyan (born in 1991) has been found in the military unit with a gunshot wound on the jaw, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the case.

Armenia’s defense ministry extends deep condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the officer.