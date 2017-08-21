Armenian defense ministry releases details over death of soldier
YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. On August 20, at 16:20, the body of serviceman of the Armenian defense ministry Andranik A. Mkrtchyan (born in 1991) has been found in the military unit with a gunshot wound on the jaw, the defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the case.
Armenia’s defense ministry extends deep condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the officer.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 14:30 Criminal case launched over death of defense ministry soldier
- 13:29 Artsakh’s consolidated budget revenues increase by 19.9%
- 13:18 Armenian defense ministry releases details over death of soldier
- 13:00 Soldier of Armenian defense ministry dies
- 12:15 Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey's parliament Garo Paylan gives tough response to Ankara Mayor
- 12:12 Serj Tankian and his wife Angela Madatyan celebrate birthdays
- 11:57 Armenian pottery in Jerusalem brings together holy city’s major religions in uniquely artistic way
- 10:32 President Sargsyan congratulates Honored Artist Anahit Topchyan on 70th birthday
- 10:26 ARMENPRESS and RAG Mamoul establish cooperation platform: ARMENPRESS to have Western- Armenian content
- 10:08 Russian air force eliminates over 200 IS militants near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
- 08.19-18:01 Europe cannot rely on US for its defense, says Jean-Claude Juncker
- 08.19-17:02 Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia
- 08.19-16:03 It’s ironic that Turkey which unilaterally closed Armenian-Turkish border talks of joining EAEU customs territory – deputy FM
- 08.19-15:43 9 hospitalized in Yerevan-Sevan highway car crash
- 08.19-14:33 Man Utd vs Swansea City: Mkhitaryan in starting line-up
- 08.19-13:52 Azerbaijani forces made more than 220 ceasefire violations this week
- 08.19-13:46 Number of people visiting Armenia for medical tourism increases
- 08.19-13:38 Armenia is bridge for Iran to enter Eurasian and European markets – Rouhani’s advisor
- 08.19-12:49 India floods: Death toll rises to 153
- 08.19-11:57 Armenian emergency situations minister awards Russian Il-76 aircraft crew with medals
- 08.19-11:46 1 police officer killed, 3 wounded in Florida shootings
- 08.19-11:03 European Stocks down - 18-08-17
- 08.19-11:02 US stocks down - 18-08-17
- 08.19-11:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-17
- 08.19-11:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-08-17
- 08.19-10:59 Oil Prices up - 18-08-17
- 08.19-10:51 Levon Aronian wins St. Louis tournament
- 08.18-20:50 World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
- 08.18-19:58 Armenia participates in 59th international exhibition of Damascus
- 08.18-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-08-17
- 08.18-17:23 Asian Stocks - 18-08-17
- 08.18-17:05 Average number of tourists visiting Armenia during festivals increases by 10-15%
- 08.18-16:47 Consent of all EAEU member states is necessary for signing agreement with Union – Armenian foreign ministry
- 08.18-16:38 130 people injured in Catalonia attacks
- 08.18-15:23 Wine and brandy production volumes increase
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 3986 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
20:50, 08.18.2017
Viewed 2693 times World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia
12:19, 08.17.2017
Viewed 1946 times 558 killed and 1293 wounded: Document on Azerbaijan’s losses in April war published at voskanapat.info
09:53, 08.14.2017
Viewed 1913 times Armenian PM holds private meeting with his Belarusian counterpart
11:33, 08.14.2017
Viewed 1875 times Armenian PM, Kazakh counterpart discuss bilateral economic cooperation