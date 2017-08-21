Soldier of Armenian defense ministry dies
YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. A soldier of the defense ministry of Armenia has died, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the defense ministry, told Armenpress.
He added that the ministry will soon release an official statement over the incident.
