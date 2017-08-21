Serj Tankian and his wife Angela Madatyan celebrate birthdays

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian rock musician, soloist of “System of a Down” group Serj Tankian celebrates his 50th birthday, reports Armenpress.

Tankian was born in Beirut. His father, Khachatur Tankian, has also been a signer. His family moved to US when he was 8 years old. Serj Tankian studied at one of the Armenian schools in LA, then continued the studies in marketing field.

Tankian also founded the music label Serjical Strike Records. Tankian delivers numerous remarks condemning injustice and violence. He takes great efforts aimed at recognizing and acknowledging the Armenian Genocide by the US and Turkey.

On June 10, 2012 Tankian married Angela Madatyan from Armenia’s Vanadzor town. Today is also the birthday of his wife.

Tankian posted a photo on Instagram congratulating his wife on birthday.