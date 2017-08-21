President Sargsyan congratulates Honored Artist Anahit Topchyan on 70th birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 21 sent a congratulatory letter to the Honored Artist of Armenia, actress, prose writer, translator Anahit Topchyan on the occasion of her 70th birthday, wishing her good health, happiness and new achievements in her career, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“You are one of our well-known intellectuals and talented artists whose talent has been displayed in the fields of art and literature.

The most delicate edges of human essence are in the spotlight of your creativity. You managed to create impressive characters that are one of the remarkable pages of the Armenian theatre and cinematography”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.