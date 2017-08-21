Russian air force eliminates over 200 IS militants near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s air force task group in Syria delivered strikes destroying a large convoy of terrorists’ vehicles, which headed to the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian defense ministry said, TASS reports.

“Bombers and military aviation from the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed over 20 off-road vehicles equipped with large-caliber weapons and grenade launchers, as well as armored vehicles, including tanks, and heavy-load trucks carrying ammunition. Over 200 militants were also eliminated”, the ministry said in a statement.

The defense ministry added that throughout August militants had been trying to focus on the province of Deir ez-Zor, while the Russian air forces and Syrian government troops were ousting them from the south of Raqqa province and the west of Homs province.

“The defeat of the Islamic State in the region of Deir ez-Zor will be a strategic defeat of the international terrorist group in Syria”, said the ministry.