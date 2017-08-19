Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. On August 20-24 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 3-4 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan as well.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration