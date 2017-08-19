Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. On August 20-24 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.
Air temperature will gradually increase by 3-4 degrees.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan as well.
