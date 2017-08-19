It’s ironic that Turkey which unilaterally closed Armenian-Turkish border talks of joining EAEU customs territory – deputy FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the statement that Turkey intends to join the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In response to ARMENPRESS inquiry, the deputy FM said: “First, the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union doesn’t foresee an opportunity to join the customs territory of the EAEU. Moreover, it’s ironic, that it is Turkey who talks of joining the customs territory of the EAEU; a country which unilaterally closed the Armenian-Turkish border – the only land border between Turkey and the EAEU customs territory”.