Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

9 hospitalized in Yerevan-Sevan highway car crash


YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. 9 people were hospitalized as a result of a car crash on Yerevan-Sevan highway on August 19.

A car collided with a passenger mini bus on the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

The St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital told Armenpress the passengers sustained injuries of various degrees.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration