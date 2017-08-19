Man Utd vs Swansea City: Mkhitaryan in starting line-up

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The starting line-up of the Premier League’s Swansea City- Manchester United match is announced, reports Armenpress.

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Lukaku are the starting line-up of the Manchester United.

The match will kick off at 15:30 Yerevan time.