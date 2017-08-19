Azerbaijani forces made more than 220 ceasefire violations this week
13:52, 19 August, 2017
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. In the period from August 13 to 19, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 220 times by firing over 3300 shots at the Armenian posts in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.
The Defense Army forces refrained from making counter provocations and continued confidently conducting the military service and controlling the situation in the frontline.
