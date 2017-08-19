Armenia is bridge for Iran to enter Eurasian and European markets – Rouhani’s advisor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, as part of North-South international transportation corridor, is a bridge for Iranian businessmen to enter Eurasian and European markets, Iranian President's advisor and secretary of Free Zones Coordination Council Akbar Torkan said, IRNA reports.

“Armenia is a country with bright future, and its officials on economic and commercial affairs have perfect development programs up to 2035”, Torkan said at the meeting with Iranian businessmen living in Armenia.

He called on the Iranian public and private sectors to use the chance to make investments in Armenia and run a business with that country, at the same time using Armenia’s geographical position for entering the Eurasian 180-million and European markets, as well as exporting the Iranian goods and services to those markets.

The delegation of the Iranian Aras free trade zone led by Akbar Torkan arrived in Armenia on three-day visit. During the visit the delegation met with minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan, Vice Prime Minister, minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan. Suren Karayan and Akbar Torkan signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at outlining the main cooperation directions in the fields of free trade zones between Armenia and Iran, in particular, promoting the Meghri free economic zone and Aras free trade zone, as well as developing close mutual partnership.