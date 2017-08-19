Armenian emergency situations minister awards Russian Il-76 aircraft crew with medals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian IL-76 aircraft crew of the ministry of emergency situations completed its participation in the firefighting works in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve by conducting a total of 17 firefighting flights, the Armenian ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Minister Davit Tonoyan awarded the aircraft crew led by commander Evgeny Serikh with Emergency Situations Ministry’s Medals of ‘Collaboration for Salvation’ and ‘Help, Salvation’ for their active participation in the firefighting works.

The post-extinguishing works and the recovery process of the forest continue.

Armenian rescuers, environmentalists and forest workers are working at the scene.