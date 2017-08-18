World famous actor John Malkovich to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. World famous Hollywood actor John Malkovich will attend the solemn evening of the opening of the 5th international festival after Aram Khachaturian, "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.

The opening of the festival will take place on October 11 at 19:00 at Aram Kachaturian Concert Hall.

Malkovic will perform with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.

The organizer of the event is the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.