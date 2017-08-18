Armenia participates in 59th international exhibition of Damascus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The 59th international exhibition of Damascus kicked iff in Syria on July 17, which will be open until August 26. As "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, 43 countries are represented at the exhibition, including Russia, Iran, China, as well as companies and embassies of a number of Arabic, European and Asian countries.

Armenia also participates in the international exhibition of Damascus represented by the Armenian Embassy in Syria in collaboration with Syria-Armenia business council. The perspectives of the economic development of Armenia, investment policy of the country are presented to interested people. The Armenian pavillion also gives information on major producers and companies.

Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Arshak Poladian mentioned in an interview that the resumption of the exhibition following 6 years of pause is a progress for a country just recovering from war.

Note that the exhibition of Damascus is one of the oldest in the Middle East. It was first opened in 1954 with the participation of 26 Arabic and foreign states. Before the Syrian war, during the economic rise of Syria, the exhibition had become an important regional trade and economic event, but starting from 2011 its activities had been suspended.