Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-08-17

YEREVAN, 18 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 478.57 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 561.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.05 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.81 drams to 616.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 205.93 drams to 19773.81 drams. Silver price up by 5.43 drams to 261.88 drams. Platinum price up by 196.09 drams to 15001.72 drams.