Consent of all EAEU member states is necessary for signing agreement with Union – Armenian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. In order to sign an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) the agreement of all member states is required, Armenian foreign ministry said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry, commenting on the statement of Turkish economy minister Nihat Zeybekçi according to which Turkey wants to sign an agreement with the EAEU.

“The signing of agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union is possible only through the consent of all member states”, the foreign ministry said.

RIA Novosti reported during the opening ceremony of international trade fair in Izmir the Turkish minister said they have received a proposal to sign a customs agreement with the EAEU, however, they need to do everything so that the agreement will not contradict their respective agreement signed with the EU.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for regional economic integration. It has international legal personality and is established by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.