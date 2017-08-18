Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

130 people injured in Catalonia attacks  


YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on August 17 and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 on August 18, an emergency services spokesman said, Reuters reported.

17 were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.

The Islamic State terrorist group assumed the responsibility for the attack.



