130 people injured in Catalonia attacks
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on August 17 and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 on August 18, an emergency services spokesman said, Reuters reported.
17 were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.
Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.
The Islamic State terrorist group assumed the responsibility for the attack.
