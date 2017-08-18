Wine and brandy production volumes increase

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The volumes of wine production in Armenia have increased by 30%, and that of the brandy production by 61%, President of the National Wine Center Avag Harutyunyan said while comparing the data of 2013 and 2016, reports Armenpress.

He said the vodka production volumes have decreased by 35%.

“These are official data, however, I would like to note that in case of brandy, the increase of production volumes is not so correct, there is a mistake in calculation methodology. In this case, the figures of imported and exported alcohol have been considered. In fact, the brandy production volumes perhaps have increased by 15-20%, and the data of the vodka fully correspond to the reality”, Harutyunyan said.

Comparing with the pre-crisis situation of 2013, Harutyunyan said 1.5% increase of wind and nearly 7% increase of brandy has been recorded, and 10% decrease of vodka volumes has been registered.