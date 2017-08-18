President Sargsyan holds consultation on formation of Pan-Armenian Council

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. On August 18 consultation was held led by President Serzh Sargsyan over the preparation works of Armenia-Diaspora 6th forum and the formation of Pan-Armenian Council, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Gagik Harutyunyan – President of the Constitutional Court, one of those responsible for coordinating the works of the organizational commission, reported on the main existing approaches of the formation of the Council and its formation mechanisms. These approaches and mechanisms will be discussed at one of the sessions of the Armenia-Diaspora 6th forum which will be held on September 18-20.

Taking into account the discussions of the previous years over the new Pan-Armenian structure, President Sargsyan tasked to prepare the drafts of the goals of the formation of the Council, membership criteria, 2018 first session agenda and working order based on the respective discussions with all concerned sides, including, the Diaspora organizations and structures.

***

The decision to carry out preparation works for the formation of the Pan-Armenian Council has been unanimously adopted in September 2015 during the 6th session of the state commission on coordinating the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. During this session President Sargsyan said combination of further work, common demand for forming a platform of constant contacts is being realized. At the session an organizational commission has been set up which was tasked to initiate broad, inclusive process of consultations.