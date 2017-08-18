Russian, German FMs discuss situation around North Korea

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Germany Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during a phone conversation on August 18, TASS reports.

“The ministers discussed the situation around the DPRK and the ways of overcoming the crisis. Lavrov and Gabriel stressed lack of alternative for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems, favoring which will the Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean settlement”, the Russian foreign ministry said.