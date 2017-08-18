Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

Russia plans to supply multirole helicopters to Turkey


YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia plans to sell Ка-32A11BC multirole helicopters to Turkey and Thailand for the first time, TASS reports.

Russian Helicopters said the company signed agreements on supplying 8 helicopters to Turkey and Thailand.

The helicopters are designed for special search and rescue operations.



