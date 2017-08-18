Armenian PM’s family to establish pomegranate garden in Artsakh’s bordering zones

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s family promised to establish pomegranate garden in the bordering zones of the Artsakh Republic, Artak Beglaryan – spokesman of the Prime Minister of Artsakh, said presenting the interview with PM Karapetyan done for his PhD thesis, reports Armenpress.

“I had a chance to conduct an interview with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan while he is on brief vacation in Artsakh for my PhD thesis. It was pleasure and honor to be hosted at his grandfather’s home in Astghashen village where during those days K. Karapetyan together with his relatives was spending his vacation. The atmosphere was such that the interview quickly turned into a talk on different topics, starting from management approaches, education/science up to socio-psychology and contemporary Armenian issues. As a result my opinion of him was strengthened as an honest, hearthfelt and clever man.

It is happy to see that such official spends his vacation in Artsakh, especially in his home village. It is much more welcoming that he, together with Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, combined his vacation with semi-working tour, by getting acquainted with different projects in Artsakh. The visit of the two Prime Ministers to Talish and the trip via water scooter in the reservoir of bordering Mataghis were much more symbolic.

I would like to inform that when the PMs were touring the gardens of the bordering zones, Karen Karapetyan’s family promised to establish over 200 hectares pomegranate garden in that part. For me this is true patriotism and concern, when you act instead of talking, in the form of planting a symbolic tree in symbolic areas”, Beglaryan said.