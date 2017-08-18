Glendale shopping center agrees to advertise Armenian Genocide themed film ‘Architects of Denial’

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The advertisement of the Armenian Genocide themed film ‘Architects of Denial’ will be displayed for free at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, Asbarez reports.

Hours before the press conference of the Armenian National Committee-Glendale against the decision to ban advertisement of the documentary at the shopping mall, the Committee received a letter from Caruso Affiliated Executive Vice President of Operations, Jackie Levy who said the advertisement will be displayed at no cost to producers.

The letter also condemned “violence and atrocities of any form anywhere in the world, including the Armenian Genocide”.

The ANCA Glendale welcomed this important albeit delayed response as the first step in addressing a larger issue of insensitivity toward the Armenian-American community. The Committee also thanked the Armenian community who made their voices heard.

The ANCA Glendale also expressed sincere gratitude to State Senator Anthony Portantino, members of the Glendale City Council, US Congressman Adam Schiff, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Krekorian for responding to the call for action and providing their staunch support that made this possible.