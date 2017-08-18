Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Indonesia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 17 sent a congratulatory message to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the Independence Day of Indonesia, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



