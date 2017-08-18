Citizens of at least 18 countries suffered in Barcelona terror attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of at least 18 countries have suffered in Barcelona terror attack, TASS reports citing Agence France-Presse.

The victims include people from France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Northern Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy, Romania and Algeria.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 were hurt when a van hit crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on August 17. The authorities described it as a terror attack, and the Islamic State terrorist group assumed the responsibility for the attack.