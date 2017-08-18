At least 13 killed, more than 100 hurt in Barcelona terror attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. At least 13 people died and more than 100 were hurt when a van hit crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on August 17. The driver fled and is still at large, BBC reports.

Spain's PM Mariano Rajoy described it a "jihadist attack", which so-called Islamic State said it had carried out.

Two people have been arrested, but police say neither was the driver. At the moment the police continue searching for the driver.

Overnight August 18 the Spain police said they prevented the second terror attack. Four suspects have been shot dead, and one was wounded. Later the wounded criminal has died.

According to media reports, the suspects tried to commit a terrorist act in Cambrils, similar to what happened in Barcelona earlier. At least 7 people, including a police officer, were wounded in the attack.

The Spanish officials said citizens of at least 18 countries are among the victims and wounded. The concrete number of participants of the attack is still unknown.