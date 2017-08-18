LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.77% to $2086.00, copper price up by 0.43% to $6496.00, lead price up by 2.46% to $2481.00, nickel price up by 1.46% to $10775.00, tin price up by 0.75% to $20150.00, zinc price up by 2.25% to $3096.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.75% to $56000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.