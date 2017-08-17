Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Barcelona terror death toll rises to 13


YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of the victims of the Barcelona terror act has reached 13, “Armenpress” reports international media inform.

The number of the injured has not been updated yet.

The Police assessed the incident as a terror act. It’s known that following the terror act with the use of the van, two armed people keep hostages in a Turkish restaurant.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration